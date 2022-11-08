Owensboro Health Foundation has secured a $500,000 grant from the Office for Victims of Crime, part of the U.S. Department of Justice, to help aid the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in becoming a regional training center for sexual assault nurse examiners (SANE).

The facility was one of the five sites throughout the nation that received grants for the expanding access to sexual assault forensic exams (SAFE) program.

