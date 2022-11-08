Owensboro Health Foundation has secured a $500,000 grant from the Office for Victims of Crime, part of the U.S. Department of Justice, to help aid the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in becoming a regional training center for sexual assault nurse examiners (SANE).
The facility was one of the five sites throughout the nation that received grants for the expanding access to sexual assault forensic exams (SAFE) program.
The grant is the second of funds that the foundation has received for SANE training after receiving $125,000 in September from the city of Owensboro to increase the number of certified staff members and to create a training program for SANE nurses in the city.
It also helps the hospital become certified as a SANE-ready facility, meaning the hospital can be recognized as being able to collect and document evidence of sexual assault that is viable and admissible in court.
“It feels amazing to have received these dollars,” said Tracy Naylor, director of Owensboro Health Foundation. “This is a project that we’ve been wanting to invest in for some time and finding the right grant partner to do that with us.”
SANE nurses are registered nurses that have additional forensic training that specialize in caring for survivors of sexual assault. The program will give RNs expertise to help provide more sensitive patient experience for individuals experiencing trauma.
OH plans to use the grant funds to become a training center for forensic nurses, starting with educating team members at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center at no cost.
The grant will also cover the cost for nurses from other health systems to become SANE-certified.
“The goal is to eliminate the barriers to training, so that any nurse that wants to be trained can do so easily at no cost,” Naylor said, “and that we will be able to have as many of the healthcare facilities in western Kentucky that are certified; meaning they (have) nurses available to meet the need ….”
Out of the 130 hospitals in Kentucky, Naylor said only about 10% of them are considered SANE-certified, meaning the facilities have enough nurses on-call to be able to respond to a need at any hour of the day.
“I think that speaks to how few of the facilities have the trained nurses at their disposal to be able to meet the needs of a survivor,” she said.
More from this section
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital was SANE-certified up until COVID but fell below the threshold of what was needed to remain certified, Naylor said.
Naylor added finding places that have training programs has been a “huge obstacle.”
“...There’s only a handful of locations where a nurse can receive the training to become a SANE trained nurse,” she said, “and until recently, there were no training sites west of Elizabethtown ….”
Another barrier Naylor points out is encouraging survivors to come forward and to seek care when they are victimized.
According to a press release, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital treated 55 survivors of sexual assault in the emergency department in 2021, though statistics indicate only one in four survivors report their assault and the likelihood of more significant numbers of unreported assaults is far greater.
Naylor looks to use the grant to help those that help survivors on a daily basis and help them be motivated to come forward.
“With our grant, we wrote into that the partnership with our rape crisis centers and domestic violence centers in the region, to provide them some marketing dollars so they can launch a campaign about coming forward, and what happens when you come forward and the continuum of care and the surrounding of trained professionals who can really wrap a shield around that survivor to say, ‘We’re here. We’re not gonna leave your side. We will get through this together,’ ” she said.
Naylor said the training program will be led by Molly Lancaster, forensic nurse coordinator, who is currently in the process of developing the curriculum that will meet the requirements of Kentucky Board of Nursing.
She also hopes to partner with one of local higher education institutions to “wrap it into” the Commonwealth West Healthcare Workforce Innovation Center, though it’s not a requirement.
With this program, Naylor wants to “embrace any survivor who walks through our doors and ... embrace them in a way that protects them, nurtures their experience and really (be) their partner and helping them cope and get through this experience and to share that with our rape crisis centers and our partners and volunteers.”
“I think there’s just a real sense of pride and of desire to care,” she said. “We want to care for our community and this is how we go about doing that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.