With frequent increases and decreases in demand for COVID-19 vaccines, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital has implemented plans to quickly scale its vaccine operation up or down, which has greatly helped its outpatient pharmacy during the most recent influx of vaccine demand.
The most recent increase in demand for vaccines comes two weeks after the approval of a second booster for individuals ages 12 and older who are immunocompromised or those ages 50 and older.
Prior to the approval of a second booster, outpatient pharmacy director BC Childress said the vaccine clinic at the hospital was administering around 15-20 doses a day and had recently scaled its vaccine clinic down from five days a week to three.
“We were advertising walk-in hours available to everybody just to try to drum up volume,” he said.
The first day following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of a second booster, however, Childress said the clinic saw around 50 to 60 walk-in patients.
“That’s when we knew it was probably going to be a little bit more in demand than we expected initially,” he said. “We didn’t think there would be this much demand for a booster right now because we’re down in hospitalizations, we’re down in cases, it’s not spreading very rapidly in this area; but we were wrong.
“Since that approval, there has definitely been high demand for this second booster.”
While it was overwhelming at first, Childress said he was quickly able to communicate with other departments within the hospital to get extra staffing in the clinic.
The clinic is currently administering around 200 vaccine doses a day with a team of about five to six staff members, and it has doubled available appointments.
Childress said clinic appointments are completely booked through the next two weeks.
While walk-ins are still accepted, he emphasized that appointments are encouraged to maintain a streamlined process for everyone.
Even with the increased demand, Childress also noted that the clinic is not likely to have any supply issues with the vaccine.
He said as soon as the second booster was authorized, the pharmacy made sure to order extra supplies to accommodate more patients.
“We are stocked up, and I’m fairly confident that we won’t run out, even with walk-ins and scheduled appointments over the next couple of weeks,” he said.
The booster will be available to individuals 50 years of age and older at least four months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine, as well as those ages 12 and older who are considered immunocompromised.
To schedule a vaccine appointment with OH, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.