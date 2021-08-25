As Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, like many other hospitals throughout the country and world, continues to see an influx of patients during the pandemic, Dr. Michael Kelley, vice president of medical affairs, has one message for the public, and it’s to get vaccinated.
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region, with more than 1,000 new cases reported by the Green River District Health Department just last week.
Daviess County’s incidence rate as of Tuesday, according to GRDHD, sits at an average of 81.6 new cases per a population of 100,000 each day. The county incidence rate was 70.8 cases Friday.
An incidence rate describes how quickly disease occurs in a population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Kentucky counties are considered to be at a critical level at an average of 25 cases per 100,000.
This rise is also being seen at the hospital, according to Kelley, who said there has been a large increase in volume in the emergency department.
He said the hospital is seeing between 215 to 225 patients per day in the emergency department, which, prior to the pandemic, would be more than would be seen on even a busy day.
Although the hospital is doing its best to increase staff levels to account for the influx of patients, Kelley said it is still difficult.
“We’re seeing higher volumes of sicker patients and higher volumes of COVID patients,” he said. “You can imagine taking care of sicker people and people that are also infectious and trying to put them into rooms resulting in times being delayed, even with additional staff.”
Kelley said the influx of patients has created a bottleneck effect in trying to get more patients into beds as the hospital works to get other patients discharged in a timely manner while also getting them the care they need.
As of Tuesday morning, according to Kelley, OHRH has 29 of its 32 critical care unit beds in use, 12 of which are COVID-19 patients. The COVID-19 unit, which contains 24 beds in total, was full Tuesday morning, he said.
In total, the hospital was housing 45 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday afternoon, numbers which he said have not been seen since the peak of the pandemic during winter months.
At the Muhlenberg County Community Hospital, he said there are four COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, two of which are critical care patients.
Ohio County Healthcare reported seven COVID-19 patients in total Tuesday, four of which are in critical care.
OH Twin Lakes Medical Center, in Leitchfield, is also experiencing an influx of patients, with 15 COVID-19 patients reported Tuesday morning, which Kelley said is a significant number for that facility.
He said there has been an upwards trend for nearly a month.
With health care resources so focused on care for COVID-19 patients, he said it creates longer wait times for patients in the emergency department, prevents resources being directed toward other emergency patients and overwhelms staff, who are already strained.
Kelley said with several large-scale community events recently, there is potential for those numbers to continue escalating in coming days.
“What it really looks like is a steady upward trend, the number of positive tests are going up, the number of admissions is going up, and I expect our numbers will continue to go up, and we will be more and more challenged,” he said.
Most patients, especially those being admitted to critical care or placed on ventilators, he said, continue to be unvaccinated.
Since April 19, Kelley said there have been 307 COVID-19 admissions to the hospital. Of those patients, 53 (17.26%) were vaccinated.
Eighty-four of those patients were admitted to critical care, 42 of which ended up on ventilators. Of those on ventilators, he said 36 were unvaccinated.
Of the 39 deaths related to the virus since April 19, 36 were unvaccinated.
Additionally, he said there have been 24 deaths related to COVID-19 just in August, which averages to one death per day.
“If you’re unvaccinated, your likelihood of going into the critical care unit … or dying of COVID, it’s significantly higher,” he said. “It’s leaps and bounds above what your risk is if you are vaccinated.”
Kelley said not only does the surge in COVID-19 patients strain health care resources, but it is also straining on staff.
While the hospital still has beds available for more patients throughout the facility, Kelley said as far as how many patients the hospital can handle with its current staffing levels, it is “at or near capacity almost daily.”
“It is difficult and it is extremely taxing on the caregivers that are inside this facility to try to continue to provide care without some assistance from the public,” he said. “People are tired, they are extremely tired. From a public standpoint, getting vaccinated is the one thing you can do to kind of show that you care about what’s happening.”
Additionally, he said the hospital administered 24 monoclonal antibody infusions Monday, which is meant to help keep people from escalating into needing hospitalization or a ventilator.
Monoclonal antibody infusion is a form of therapy included in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization for those who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 symptoms or hospitalization.
Less than two weeks ago, the hospital was administering on average 15 to 16 infusions each day.
“We need to try to listen to the physicians and the scientists and the people that are trying to help you,” Kelley said. “I would love it if another COVID patient never had to come to this hospital, and the only way that I know how to get there is through preventative measures and vaccines.”
Kelley said although resources and staff are strained currently, the hospital is not turning patients away.
“We are not sending people anywhere else unless we have to for a higher level of care,” he said. “There are places that are busier than us and are more overwhelmed than us, and my goal is to try to keep us from getting to that point of no return, where we’re having patients in the hallways and we’re having to convert additional units to critical care COVID units.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.