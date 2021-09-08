Owensboro Health Regional Hospital reached its peak number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the Pandemic on Tuesday.
Additionally, new COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, according to data from the Green River District Health Department, after a drop in cases was reported Friday.
OH reported 78 COVID-19 patients throughout its three hospitals in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield.
Of those patients, 27 are in critical care.
Fifteen patients are intubated throughout the system, all of which are housed at OH Regional Hospital.
OHRH reported 59 COVID-19 patients, according to Brian Hamby, director of marketing. It’s the highest reported admission number since late November 2020 — at 58 patients — which, at the time, was considered the height of the pandemic.
The health care system stated that the age range of patients “continues to skew younger than at the beginning of the pandemic.”
About 81% of all admitted patients are unvaccinated, according to OH.
Of the 27 patients in critical care throughout the system, 23 are unvaccinated.
Additionally, GRDHD reported 766 new cases Tuesday for the seven-county district, and 350 for Daviess County.
Daviess County has also experienced an increased incidence rate since last week, at 81.62 new cases per day for a population of 100,000.
The highest incidence rate the county has experienced was 81.765 reported on Aug. 26.
The seven-day average for new cases for the district is 175.3 each day, which is lower than Friday, when it was 191 cases per day. However, GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton said that is likely due to low reporting for cases over the Labor Day holiday, which impacts the total weekly average.
“We are seeing the highest incidence rates of COVID-19 we have ever seen,” Horton said. “If you are around many people right now, you should assume you are being exposed to the virus and do everything you can to protect yourself.”
Protecting oneself, he said, includes wearing a mask in public, washing hands and getting vaccinated.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
