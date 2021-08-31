Owensboro Health Regional Hospital gained 21 additional patients Saturday night after OH Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield experienced a power outage.
Patients transferred to OHRH will remain there until discharged, according to marketing director Brian Hamby.
Hamby said this instance showed the strength of the health care system in having multiple hospital facilities, including OH Muhlenberg County Community Hospital.
“We had the strength and capacity to move patients, team members and resources as needed to absorb the impact of the power outage,” he said. “We could execute this same plan for either of our other hospitals if needed. That is a strong advantage of having three hospitals in our system; we have options to manage a situation like this.”
Additionally, 30 staff members were transferred to OHRH from OHTLMC to help handle the increased patient load. The health care system provided emergency housing for the employees at hotels in Owensboro.
Last week, OH reported that staffing was an issue at its facilities as it experienced an increased numbers of COVID-19 patients.
Hamby said being able to transfer an additional 30 staff members to OHRH was the key to being able to provide care to current and additional patients.
“We’ve been able to kind of proportion the staff as needed to offset capacity here,” he said.
While some staff members have returned to OHTLMC since it reopened Monday morning, some have remained at OHRH as it continues to care for the additional patients.
The patient transfer process, he said, took communitywide efforts across the entire health care system and the region, with emergency management services from eight different counties assisting in moving patients as OHRH prepared to receive the influx of new patients.
“The communication involved, the coordination involved, it was just amazing,” he said. “Everyone really rallied to make it possible.”
The power outage occurred Saturday morning, according to Hamby, due to a transformer malfunction. While backup generators quickly kicked on and kept power up and running at the facility, he said HVAC systems and air conditioning chillers were affected, which made temperature control in the hospital an issue as the facility became hotter throughout the day, which was a deciding factor in transferring patients to OHRH that evening.
Once repairs were completed Sunday and testing performed on the transformer, as well as hospital equipment to ensure everything was in working order, OH announced that the facility would begin accepting patients Monday morning.
Hamby said patients were never at risk during the outage and all 21 patients were safely transferred to OHRH, some having already been discharged from the facility.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
