Owensboro Health will be providing free admission to Christmas at Panther Creek on Thursday, Dec. 15.
The lighted driving tour will be available from 6 to 9 p.m. with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. Panther Creek Park is located at 5160 Wayne Bridge Road on the west side of Owensboro.
