Owensboro Health will immediately begin accepting appointments for COVID-19 booster shots for anyone ages 18 and older that have already received their initial doses.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order qualifying every person 18 years old or older living or working in the commonwealth to get a COVID-19 vaccination booster six months after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two months after a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
He said Kentucky was seeing declines in COVID-19 case numbers and the test positivity rate for many weeks. But recently, those numbers have begun to plateau or even slightly increase.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in place to allow booster shots for any adults ages 65 and older or anyone with underlying health conditions or living or working in a high-risk environment. This was followed up by a recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
With Beshear’s executive order, according to OH director of outpatient pharmacy, BC Childress, eligibility for the booster shot has been opened up to anyone ages 18 and older who have received initial vaccine doses due to the level of spread in Kentucky placing all Kentuckians at high risk for exposure to COVID-19.
“What the governor’s executive order did, is it basically said, ‘look at the number of cases in Kentucky and the amount of spread in the surrounding states, I am declaring all Kentucky residents 18 or older at high risk of exposure to COVID-19,’ ” Childress said. “So basically, the governor’s order qualified everyone immediately, 18 or older, as in that high-risk category.”
The qualification for all Kentuckians as at-risk allows the hospital to administer the booster to anyone ages 18 and older while still following CDC guidelines as to who can receive the vaccine.
Green River District Health Department Public Health Director Clay Horton said while the current CDC recommendations extend booster eligibility to about 75-80% of vaccinated eligibility, this executive order will extend it even further and make the distinction on who can receive them simpler to understand.
“Most people were already eligible,” he said. “This just makes it a little easier.”
Several other states have taken similar actions, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, New Mexico and West Virginia.
Beshear stated that, according to reports, the Food and Drug Administration could authorize booster doses of Pfizer vaccine for all adults as early as this week.
While Childress stated that there may not be very many vaccine booster appointments open in the next couple of days, he expects to see available slots fill up leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday next week.
Anyone interested in scheduling a vaccination appointment with OH may do so at Owensboro Health.org/Vaccine.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
