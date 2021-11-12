Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital are now scheduling vaccine appointments for children ages 5-11.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to this age group each Tuesday at OHRH starting November 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Nov. 16 and 30 at OHMCH.
All children must have a parent or legal guardian present.
Sign up for an appointment at OwensboroHealth.org/vaccine or by calling 270-685-7100 (option 6).
