Owensboro Health will hold a walk-up vaccine clinic at this week’s Friday After 5.
Currently, the plan is to have the clinic available at Friday’s event only, according to Jason Collins, OH director of inpatient pharmacy. However, that could change depending on demand.
“Mayor (Tom) Watson reached out to us about doing a vaccine clinic for the opening night of the Friday (After) 5 season,” he said. “We’ll see how it goes. There’s always room to make adjustments as we go forward based on need.”
Collins said while OH is hoping for a good turnout for the clinic, the main goal is just giving people the opportunity to get vaccinated if they choose to do so and making vaccines accessible to everyone.
The clinic staff will also be available to answer any questions or provide necessary information about the vaccine.
The walk-up vaccine clinic will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. near the RiverPark Center. There will also be signs to direct people to the clinic site.
OH has administered about 82,000 COVID-19 vaccines so far, according to Collins. However, he said demand has decreased while supply had significantly increased, making the vaccine available at many retail pharmacies and for walk-in appointments.
“We are starting to see the demand go down across the country as well. That’s also reflected here locally,” he said.
OH will also hold walk-in appointments at the OH Regional Hospital vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
OH also has a drive-thru vaccine clinic at The Springs Health Centre, at 2200 E. Parrish Ave. Tuesdays through Thursdays by appointment.
Vaccine appointments can be made at OH by visiting OwensboroHealth.org/ Vaccines.
“We’re trying to make it convenient for people,” Collins said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
