Owensboro Health will be hosting a Health and Wellness Fair from 9:30 a.m. to noon today, Nov. 15 at Dugan Best Recreation Center, 1003 Omega St.
The event will include the following: prostate screenings; tobacco cessation treatment, blood pressure checks; diabetes risk assessments; colon cancer screening information; radon education; lung cancer screening sign-ups; financial assistance information; stroke screenings; orthopedic and sports medicine information; potential flu shots; potential COVID vaccines/boosters; brown bag medication review; and Healthpark membership education and financial assistance information.
