Owensboro Health will host the “Oh Baby! Celebration” beginning at 5 p.m. April 13 at the Pleasant Valley Medical Building, 1301 Pleasant Valley Road, Entrance B.
Heather Trulen, patient educator for the OH prenatal education program, said the event has been hosted in the past by some of the health system’s community partners.
The last event occurred in 2019 by the Green River District Health Department, with OH initially slated to host in 2020 before being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are excited to finally bring it back this year,” Trulen said.
Trulen and Mindy Jones, nurse manager of the mother-baby unit at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, said the program is a good opportunity for both expecting and new parents to “connect with community partners and give them the resources to support them in their parenthood journey” through on-site information booths and guest speakers.
“I think the biggest thing is just getting maternity services and prenatal services out there to the community,” Jones said. “I don’t think there’s been as much of a (presence) during the pandemic … on moms and babies, so I think this is a way for us (bringing) that focus back ….”
Trulen said attendees will also learn about “hot topic” — which includes mental health in the prenatal period during pregnancy and up to a year after birth.
“That has been a really big concern during the pandemic,” she said. “(They’re) going to talk about ways that new moms, and new parents in general, can get more support and kind of establish more coping skills and things like that.”
Another discussion topic will be about caring for a baby, such as when to take a sick infant to an appointment, when it’s necessary to take one to the emergency room and answer additional questions both expecting and new parents may have.
Refreshments and door prizes will also be included in the event.
Trulen wants the event to show the public that the health system is looking to support those going through this new journey in their lives.
“I really just hope that with Owensboro Health helping, it really just shows how much we care about new parents and our families,” she said.
Each guest is welcome to bring one friend or family member.
Reservations are due by April 1.
