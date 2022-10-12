Owensboro Health will begin offering a CDC-recognized lifestyle diabetes prevention program, Prevent T2, starting in November at its Healthpark facility at 1006 Ford Ave.

The program is a year-long series that includes 23 sessions geared towards teaching participants how to make changes to help lower their risk of developing diabetes while promoting healthy weight loss.

