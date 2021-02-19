Owensboro Health has opened up COVID-19 vaccination appointments to individuals aged 60 and older.

According to an announcement from the healthcare system Thursday, OH is still providing vaccinations to 1A and 1B tiers, which include health care workers, education workers, child care workers, first responders and individuals 70 years of age and older. Those aged 60 and older are included in tier 1C.

Tier 1C also includes essential workers and individuals ages 16 and older that are considered high risk. However, vaccine eligibility has not yet been extended to 1C categories outside of those 60 and older.

“By expanding the age range for vaccine eligibility, Owensboro Health is taking another step to immunize our communities and help them stand strong against COVID-19,” said Dr. Michael Kelley, vice president of medical affairs.

The inclusion of the age 60 plus demographic from tier 1C will expand vaccine eligibility to about 45,000 additional individuals in the region, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francis DuFrayne.

According to the announcement, OH has followed state guidelines from the Kentucky Department of Public Health to prioritize vaccine appointments. The age 60 plus demographic is the next step on the state vaccination plan, representing the next highest risk of mortality due to the virus.

DuFrayne said opening vaccine eligibility to the aged 60 and over portion of tier 1C was recommended by the state to make vaccinating the large population of 1C individuals more manageable.

“We’re really following the governor and the health commissioner Dr. Stack’s lead on this,” he said. “When you really look at 1C in general, it pretty much opens it to the population. There are categories after that, but those are small categories. If we just do 60 to 69 … it’s about 45,000 people. So once we open it up to the true 1C, we could easily be at 100,000 people.”

DuFrayne said there is no specific date for when the rest of tier 1C will become eligible for vaccination. However, he said it is likely the rest of tier 1C will become eligible all at once rather than broken into sub-tiers like the 60 plus demographic.

“I would anticipate that once we get through the bulk of the 60 to 69 … then we’re probably going to just open up all of 1C because we will be able to handle that — and the state will be able to handle that better with the flow of vaccines,” he said.

OH currently holds three vaccine clinic days per week and will increase vaccinations to eight individuals every 10 minutes, equaling about 1,170 vaccines per week, DuFrayne said.

OH has vaccinated 16,000 individuals and has administered about 9,000 booster shots so far.

“The state is trying really hard to get vaccines to us and we, in turn, are really trying to get out every vaccine they give us within a very timely manner, typically within a week,” DuFrayne said.

To schedule a vaccine appointment with OH, call 270-685-7100 or visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360