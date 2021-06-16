Owensboro Health will spend more than $52,000 this year to sponsor the Owensboro Air Show, the Downtown ROMP: Air Show After Party and ROMP.
Mark Marsh, OH’s new president, said at a Tuesday news conference at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, that health goes beyond physical healing.
He said that’s why OH has placed a priority on “Arts in Healing.”
Marsh said, “Events like these are good for our mental health as well as a healthy economy. We’re committed to supporting Owensboro as we all recover from the past year. Owensboro Health is ready to help our community get back to normal in a healthy way.”
He said OH has vaccinated 85,000 people against COVID-19 this year.
The Owensboro Air Show on Aug. 13-15 will feature the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels along with more than 15 military and civilian aircraft and demonstration teams.
It’s expected to draw upwards of 70,000 people over the four days.
On Aug. 14, the Hall of Fame will stage its second Downtown ROMP: Air Show After Party, starting at 4 p.m. on the north lawn.
The show will feature four bands — Wolfpen Branch, Fireside Collective, Airshow and The Barefoot Movement.
Fans can arrive early and watch the air show from the lawn.
ROMP is scheduled for Sept. 15-18 at Yellow Creek Park in Thruston.
Headliners include Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Robert Earl Keen and Sam Bush.
ROMP crowds have topped 27,000 people from 38 states and six countries over the four-day event in recent years.
OH has more than 5,200 employees in the region and serves 11 counties in western Kentucky and southern Indiana.
Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said, “Signature events that entertain tens of thousands of people in our community and bring visitors from throughout the country to our city are not possible without key community partners” like OH.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said, “Working with Owensboro Health on programming that engages people creatively, physically and cognitively while promoting the music that is so closely linked to our culture and heritage is very engaging.”
