Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center celebrated its 70th anniversary this week.
The medical center, which opened in 1951 as the Grayson County War Memorial Hospital, is a 75-bed, acute-care center in Leitchfield.
The medical center was absorbed into the Owensboro Health system in January 2020.
“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the hospital. Twin Lakes has a long history of serving the region with compassionate, high-quality care and this was an opportunity to really showcase that,” said Ashley Herrington, CEO of the medical center.
The hospital and OH celebrated with a luncheon event featuring guest speakers Sen. Stephen Meredith, the longest-running former Twin Lakes CEO who held the position for about 30 years, the most recent CEO, Wayne Meriweather, and current OH CEO Mark Marsh.
The medical center has experienced significant growth and changes since 1951, including its relocation and rebranding in 1979 as the Twin Lakes Medical Center, another expansion in 2009 and finally moving into the OH umbrella earlier this year.
“The biggest hallmark in the history of Twin Lakes is the construction of the current hospital building. The previous hospital, the former Grayson County War Memorial Hospital, was actually a very small, 8,000-square-foot facility,” Herrington said. “When the new campus was built in 1979, it was a real expansion of services for this region … To look at some of the past and having come from such a small physical location with just a limited number of services to the medical center that we are now that services this region is really what stands out when you look at the last 70 years.”
Herrington said the transition with OH has also provided some needed growth for the health center, allowing it to implement a new electronic medical records system, which she said helps provide another level of quality care for the region and improves communication within the hospital.
The medical center currently has about 500 employees, seven of which were recognized recently for giving more than 40 years of service to the hospital and the community.
“When you look at them and their years of service and the fact that they’re all still proud to be a part of this organization, it really exemplifies loyalty and commitment,” Herrington said. “It’s just a really exciting time, looking back historically and looking to our future as far as how we’re going to be able to serve this community and this region for many more years to come.”
