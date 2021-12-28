Owensboro Health hopes to receive Pfizer’s new Paxlovid oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 in the near future, although with a shortage of supply coming to Kentucky, the health care system is unsure when that might happen.
Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Paxlovid, the first oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19.
The drug is intended for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms in adults and pediatric patients who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, according to the FDA.
The drug will be prescribed by a doctor, and patients will take them orally twice a day for five days.
According to Jason Collins, OH director of inpatient pharmacy, Kentucky will only receive a limited number of doses initially.
“Right now, the state has not made a decision about how it wants to disperse this throughout the state, and the reason is, right now, they are only getting 700 doses for the entire state the first two weeks,” he said.
Although OH has been in contact with state officials regarding the drug and how it will be dispersed to healthcare facilities throughout the state, and believes the healthcare system will receive an allotment of Paxlovid, Collins said it is not certain when that might happen, due to the limited supply available.
“We made them aware that we want to be involved with this, give this out to our community, whether it’s through our pharmacy … we want to be involved in some way to make sure our community is getting this drug if they need it,” he said. “I feel like we will somehow play a role in this if we can get a plan figured out.”
Paxlovid, Collins said, is fairly similar to monoclonal antibody infusions and injections, in that it works to stop the virus from replicating once an individual is infected with COVID-19.
The difference, he said, is that infected individuals, ideally, would be able to pick the drug up from their pharmacy instead of going to the hospital for an infusion or injection.
Axlovis also appears to be slightly more effective, he said, with an 88-89% rate of effectiveness compared to 75% to low 80s for monoclonal antibody infusions and injections.
Additionally, he said the drug seems to be effective in treating symptoms associated with the omicron variant.
Two of the monoclonal antibody treatments on the market are not expected to be as effective against the new variant, so Paxlovid will be an important tool in the continuous battle against COVID-19 as the omicron variant continues circulating in the state.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.