Owensboro Health will limit its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment after a federal change in the way it will be distributed among states as a result of supply shortages and extraordinary demand across the country.
Health care providers will no longer be able to order the treatments directly; instead, state governments will supervise the distribution of a capped number of treatments delivered to them each week.
Dr. Michael Kelley, OH vice president of medical affairs, said the hospital will be limited in how many monoclonal antibody treatments it is able to administer each week as a result of the cap.
With the limited supplies being distributed to OH, he said the hospital will only be able to administer antibody treatments to the patients the system currently has on the schedule, which is around 50, and will not be able to schedule more appointments for antibody treatment until additional supplies are received.
It is considering alternative methods of treatments in place of the antibody treatment.
“As we have done throughout the pandemic, Owensboro Health is working very closely with the governor’s office and the Kentucky Department of Public Health on a plan to meet this challenge together,” Kelley said. “We are still learning what the long-term picture might look like, but we are doing everything we can — both the state and Owensboro Health — to make these treatments available for our patients. We are hopeful to have a few more details to share in the days ahead.”
Kelley noted that the supply shortage is a result of a higher demand in antibody treatment due to a rise of COVID-19 cases that affects, not only Owensboro, but Kentucky as a whole.
“People should do everything they can to prevent COVID-19 or mitigate its symptoms, especially vaccination,” he said.
Just last week, OHRH announced that it would switch from doing monoclonal antibody infusions to injections, which allowed the hospital to increase treatment capacity from about 24 patients per day to nearly 50.
The process of injection in place of infusions takes less time to complete, making more appointment slots available. It also allows a wider range of healthcare workers to administer the medication, which eases some of the staffing pressure, he said.
The change, according to Kelley, was the result of heightened demand for the treatment.
Mid-August, he said OH was administering eight to 12 treatments each day. In the past several weeks, he said “demand has grown exponentially,” as the hospital administers more than 40 treatments most days, having exceeded 50 in one day last week.
Last week alone, Kelley said the hospital administered around 200 doses.
Kelley said individuals who are not already vaccinated should consider doing so rather than rely on antibody treatment.
“Here in Owensboro and across Kentucky, the surge is not leveling off,” he said. “Our case numbers remain in the mid to upper 50s at OHRH and we are hovering at peak numbers as a system. The health system is 100% committed to helping our communities get through this pandemic, but we can’t do it alone. It will truly take a team effort from every single person if we want to see these numbers subside. Even if you have been skeptical in the past, please consider what is happening at our local hospitals and get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Additionally, according to Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, monoclonal antibody treatments provide only a temporary immune boost, they do not teach the body how to create its own antibodies.
Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday that the state would continue to do what it can to make monoclonal antibody treatments available to as many health care facilities in the state as possible.
“What this shortage ought to tell you is that if you’re unvaccinated and you get really sick, not only might there not be a bed in the hospital for you because they are so full, but that monoclonal antibody treatment might not be there for you either,” Beshear said. “That thing you’re counting on might not be available. What is available, and there are no supply issues at all, are these safe and effective vaccines.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.