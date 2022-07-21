With cases of COVID-19 continuing to grow and flu season right around the corner, Owensboro Health is working on a way to “make it easy to get tests and to treat them quickly,” Beth Steele, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer for Owensboro Health, told the Owensboro Rotary Club on Wednesday.
The goal is to treat COVID patients quickly enough that they won’t need to be hospitalized, she said.
Tests are currently available on a drive-through basis in The Springs, 2200 E. Parrish Ave., Steele said.
She came to OH in January, after eight years as vice-president of operations and chief nursing officer for Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Steele said OH has hired 31 new medical providers this year and is recruiting more.
And it’s adding new technology all the time, she said.
Already, Steele said, OH is offering medical procedures that people had to go out of town for just a few years ago.
OH has 5,000 employees in three hospital locations — here, Greenville and Leitchfield — three healthplexes and several urgent care centers, serving 18 counties.
It’s like a small city, Steele said.
The Owensboro Health Business Center on Frederica Street will become the Commonwealth West Healthcare Workforce Innovation Center next spring, with simulation labs for training people for careers in healthcare, she said.
The state has provided $38 million in funding for the project, Steele said.
She said the hospital currently has more than 500 job openings for both clinical and nonclinical positions.
The nursing shortage in Kentucky is projected to reach 16,000 jobs in just two years, Steele said.
She said, “I’m a nurse, and I never want to get too far from that,” despite her administrative duties.
Steele told Rotarians, “I’ve made more friends and connections in Owensboro in six months than I did in Columbus in eight years. We love Owensboro.”
She said her 27-year-old daughter moved here last week.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.