Owensboro Health is actively working to recruit more primary care providers to the community as the region experiences a shortage, according to Mack Howell, OH Medical Group COO.
The shortage of PCPs (primary care providers), Howell said, is not unique to western Kentucky, but is an issue for rural communities throughout the country.
“There’s just so many opportunities to improve access, and there’s just not enough primary care providers to be able to offer readily available service,” he said.
PCPs, he said, are essential because they are the gateway for healthcare for many, and without them, the only immediate access to healthcare would be through urgent care or emergency departments, which are not set up to provide long-term care.
“We’ve got to be able to start getting people in rapidly, because that’s our front door into our health system — so the ability for us to get people in quickly to help with care, help with doing well visits, helping to diagnose any issues they may have and helping them get plugged into see other specialists,” he said. “It’s really important for us to continue to do everything we can to try to recruit more primary care providers to our market.”
The reasons behind there being a national shortage in PCPs, he said, are multiple, and finding solutions is challenging.
For one, he said, with a significant amount of student debt, many entering into healthcare prefer to take on positions that offer better pay.
“It’s a tough market for physicians in general — primary care specifically,” he said. “I think one of the challenges with primary care physicians is that many of them come out with large amounts of student debt, and primary care physicians don’t typically make as much as some of the specialists. What we’re seeing is a lot of people are going into some sub-specialty care in order to be able to pay back student loans.”
Secondly, he said, for many, practicing in rural areas may not be as appealing as in larger, more urban areas.
“It is more unique to more rural areas,” he said. “A lot of times, when you go to the larger cities, there’s not as much of an access issue because of the attraction most people have going to those cities. We don’t seem to have that here in our local community, but we’re doing everything we can to bring people here.”
At OH, Howell said, it can take around four to five weeks for new patients to get into a PCP, many of whom might turn to urgent care in the meantime. While urgent care is also vital to the healthcare system, he said PCPs are important to ensure overall health long-term.
“We’re further out than we need to be, probably four or five weeks at some times,” he said. “We would like to be able to get to the point where we can start seeing people in a week, or even just a couple of days if they want to be seen during that time period.
“We just don’t have enough labor now.”
Howell said OH is actively working to recruit more PCPs to the area and show them what Owensboro and the surrounding communities have to offer.
What is key, he said, is getting them to visit Owensboro and the OH campus so they can see the community for themselves.
“Once people get here, they are really impressed with the people we have, really impressed with the facilities we have, and we do a good job of getting them interested in Owensboro, as well,” he said.
He said the healthcare system regularly advertises for open positions and works to curate interest in healthcare in general, especially for those fields in which there is greater need.
OH has also created a family medicine residency program in recent years that accepts up to six residents each year for three-year periods, encouraging more interest in practicing locally.
“We would like to keep as many of those as we can in our local community if they’re willing to stay and wanting to stay, so that’s another strategy that we try … to recruit primary care doctors to the community,” he said.
Recruiting more PCPs to the community and helping patients develop long-term care is a way for OH to enhance the health of the community, in general, by working to address ongoing health problems in patients, according to Howell.
“They kind of serve as that quarterback, helping to coordinate all of that activity for that whole continuum of care, and they really get to know their patients and know them well and establish a relationship and have years of history, so they can look at things from a more comprehensive view,” he said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
