Owensboro Health announced Thursday that its Wound Care center has earned the Center of Distinction award by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.
To achieve this distinction, the Wound Care center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction rates higher than 92%. They also maintained a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92% within 28 median days to heal.
OH has two Wound Care locations in Owensboro and Beaver Dam, where they treat approximately 300 active patients per month, offering specialized wound care to patients with diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, bedsores and other chronic wounds.
