The Ohio County Animal Shelter is holding its annual “Fill the Lobby” drive to bring in needed items for its shelter animals.
According to volunteer Debbie McDaniel, the shelter currently houses 34 dogs and about 72 cats with kennels being fairly full. She said the shelter also regularly feeds outdoor cats and helps to provide food and assistance to pet owners who are temporarily dealing with financial difficulties and are not able to afford pet food or care.
The shelter is asking for donations of items that are not typically donated or within its budget, McDaniel said.
“It’s treats and toys and things that are not normally in a county shelter’s budget — just little extra things that we can use to enrich their stay while they’re here with us,” she said.
McDaniel said the shelter is currently in particular need of kitten replacement milk for kittens as well as sick and elderly cats. It also needs wet and dry pet food in addition to pet beds, which she said the shelter goes through regularly.
“We go through those because they get washed so much and then the stuffing comes out and we can only sew them up so much,” she said. “We got through those quite a bit … beds are always a plus.”
Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Ohio County Animal Shelter at 1802 Country Club Lane, Hartford, KY, 42347.
