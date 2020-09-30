The Ohio County Artist Guild will be offering its second Kentucky Handmade Weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Guild had its first Handmade Weekend in August, and while that was a success, organizers have planned for more folks in the area interested in celebrating fall in the Centertown countryside at a farmhouse on Walton Creek Farms, at 321 Chandle Loop.
The event will be spread throughout the property at the farmhouse, and this time around, Hartford sandwich and gift shop Soreheads Gifts & Sundries will be offering sandwiches, the Kentucky Pie Shop will be offering a variety of desserts, and there will be twice as many artists offering workshops.
Ben Ashby, Guild member and an organizer for the event, said this weekend’s weather should make the workshops and shopping pleasant.
“We are doing this one a little differently because of the weather,” Ashby said, adding that good weather means artisans don’t have to exclusively sell their wares under tents, but out in the open.
Brown’s Farm Fresh Produce and Meat will also be selling pumpkins and mums, and the Guild is hosting a pumpkin carving contest and a bake-off.
Kicking off the weekend will be a pop-up shop from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday. From 2 to 4 p.m. that day will be a vintage textile pumpkin workshop in which participants can create three festive pumpkins using vintage wovens and textiles. Then, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. will be a natural wreath workshop where attendees can create a grapevine wreath with dried greens, flowers and foliage of the season.
The pop-up shop will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Workshops begin at 9 a.m. with a pumpkin candy dish pottery making session.
The autumn bake-off begins at 10 a.m. Winners will be announced at 4 p.m. that day, and there will be a category for kids 13 and under and adults. Prizes will be awarded in both categories.
From 11 a.m. to noon Saturday will be a beeswax candle making session, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants can create their own beverage carrier out of wood in the BYOB Carrier workshop. A leather-bound journal workshop will take place from 1 to 3 p.m.; and intro to hand lettering will be offered from 3 to 5 p.m.
Sunday’s pop-up shop takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Photography 101 will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. that day.
Terri Minton, Guild coordinator, said the weekend workshops are more in line with what guild members wanted for the organization. At the beginning of this year, the Guild decided to close its brick and mortar shop that was in downtown Beaver Dam.
“We always like to promote artists and for people to be able to see there are so many talented people in Ohio County, but we decided these popups and classes would be a better way to do that,” she said. “We might be able to reach more people who wouldn’t necessarily come into a shop and look at art.”
The Guild also hopes to pull in artists from other areas of the commonwealth as well, “so it truly is a Kentucky Handmade Weekend,” Minton said.
“This is giving us the ability to expand our offerings a little bit,” she said. “We are excited and want to share the talent in this area.”
For more information about the Kentucky Handmade Weekend, or to sign up for workshops, visit the group’s Facebook page or visit folklifestyle.bigcartel.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
