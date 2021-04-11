Ohio County bringing back bluegrass festival this fall

Music is returning to Pigeon Ridge in Beaver Dam.
Jody Flener, Ohio County Tourism director, confirmed this week that the Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Festival will take place from Sept. 9-12 and headliners have been scheduled.
Like most events, it was canceled last year due to the coronavirus.
Performers this year will be Larry Sparks, Gary Brewer, David Davidson, Fast Track, Joe Mullins and some area favorites such as Kings Highway. There will also be a “mandolin mania” performance featuring all the mandolin players from participating bands.
The long weekend will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 and continue through a Sunday morning gospel service, followed by some bluegrass until 4 p.m. Sept. 12. All will take place on what Flener called “Bill’s Hill,” which she said is the perfect place to social distance.
“It’s outdoors, and there’s plenty of room to spread out and still enjoy the music,” she said.
The main stage is where the music will take place throughout the weekend, but a smaller stage located nearby will also be open for performances by patrons and community members. Both merchandise and food vendors will be available as well.
Monroe’s homeplace will be open for tours, along with the Bill Monroe Museum in Rosine.
Early bird tickets are $90 for the weekend, with VIP tickets offered for $190. The VIP tickets include a guaranteed seat close to the main stage, and a chance to ticketholders to mingle and eat with performers. VIP tickets also include a tour of Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers touring bus, and a signed 40th anniversary CD.
Rough camping is available for $10 a night. There is water, but no water or electric hookups.
Flener said Ohio County Tourism is happy to again offer the event, which has been taking place since 2001, drawing up to 15,000 people in its first years.
That same year is when Ohio County unveiled the renovated 1,000-square-foot Monroe homeplace, located on the same land where the festival takes place on Pigeon Ridge, which is often mistaken for the nearby, and more widely known Jerusalem Ridge.
“We are real excited to bring it back,” Flener said. “We want people to bring their instruments and come and pick on the lawn, or pick on the homeplace porch, and get that bluegrass spirit going.”
She also said volunteers are still needed for the event, and those who are interested in helping to put the festival on, or be a tour guide at the homeplace and museum, can email info@jerusalemridgefestival.com or call 270-274-5012.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.