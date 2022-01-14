The Ohio County Chamber of Commerce has given Junior Achievement of West Kentucky $5,000 to support the implementation of JA programs at Ohio County High School.
The program is expected to reach hundreds of students this school year.
Judy Law, chamber director, said, “Junior Achievement makes a difference in the lives of students by helping them prepare to succeed in a global economy and be prepared for our future workforce needs. We are honored to provide the funding and many of the volunteer mentors for the JA Career Success, JA All About Cars and JA Titan programs.”
Dan Douglas, JA president, said the chamber is a “great corporate friend” and called the donation “an investment in our area’s future workforce.”
He said, “These funds will help us reach our overall funding goal, allowing us to impact over 600 local high school students, as well as over 250 eighth-grade students, with a suite of financial literacy, work-readiness and career planning programs, focusing on skills that will empower them to choose a job, get a job, and keep a job.
A provides financial educational programs for more than 20,000 students in western Kentucky each year.
The program teaches financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship to students from kindergarten to 12th grade.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
