The new Ohio County Chamber of Commerce president, Sarah Stone, said she hopes to find new and innovative ways to support local businesses and connect with the community during trying times.
Stone is in her third year as a chamber member, formerly serving as director and vice president. She started her term as president of the chamber in July. However, the chamber has had to cancel many of its annual events due to restrictions in place to keep people safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, Stone said the chamber plans to continue supporting businesses any way it can.
“We are striving to keep a positive outlook for the community...” she said.
In a community announcement, Stone said, “As a proud member of our local community, the Ohio County Chamber of Commerce is here to help you and your business during these unprecedented times. We know that there are many challenges you have faced or will face in the future, and we will continue to find new ways to support our members.”
Stone said the chamber plans to be more active on social media and other virtual platforms to continue connecting with the community, offering resources for and promoting local businesses.
She said while the chamber has not been able to meet in person and has been limited with in-person activities and events, there are plans to hold virtual meetings through social media and possibly host guest speakers virtually through the chamber’s Facebook page.
“Our mission is to promote the economic well-being of the people and businesses of Ohio County, and social media is helping us accomplish that,” Stone said in her announcement. “I am excited and honored to be the Ohio County Chamber of Commerce presidents, but even more proud of this community.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
