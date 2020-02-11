A 750-acre gated compound outside Whitesville in Ohio County is for sale — for $19.5 million.
It includes an airplane hangar and runway, a regulation-size pool, a sand volleyball court, two indoor squash courts, two tennis courts, a picnic pavilion, a disc golf course, hiking trails, grilling areas and a 60-acre lake.
Kentucky Select Properties, a Louisville real estate company, is handling the sale.
It says, “This is the most expensive residential listing on the market in the state of Kentucky.”
Mac Barlow, the agent handling the property, said it’s being advertised internationally.
Kentucky Select Properties is affiliated with www.LuxuryRealEstate.com, which says it “offers access to the most multi-million dollar properties.”
“We want to open it up to the most people possible,” Barlow said.
He said the runway needs to be extended for large planes, but it’s fine for helicopters.
A news release says, “Lakewood Valley is a sprawling, gated estate at 25 Anderson Trail North in Whitesville. This property is the result of years of diligently sought-after and carefully-crafted land that precisely met the owners’ topography specifications for the construction of a self-sustaining private lake to test hydroplanes.”
The news release says, “Now, over 30 years later, the owner has amassed one of the premier farms in the state of Kentucky, containing three single-family homes, a 60- acre lake — 1 1/4 miles long, an 8,000-square-foot commercial building and a tenant home that resides on nearly 400 acres of farmland. The farm is currently leased and gives the owner the advantages of agricultural status.”
Records in the Ohio County Property Valuation Administrator’s office say that the land belongs to RNA Farms.
The three homes on the property belong to Richard Anderson, Stuart Anderson and John Anderson.
The “fair cash” assessment of the property is listed as $3.8 million.
Because it is farmland, the taxable assessment is $1.49 million.
The news release says that each of the “three luxury homes” is about 7,000 square feet, with a combined 14 bedrooms, 14 baths, six half-baths and garage space for eight vehicles.
The newest home has “solid cherry doors, trim and windows; Acacia wood floors; a master bath with heated marble floors; and a walkout lower level with a theater, gym, hot tub and generator that services the entire house.”
Kentucky Select Properties says the property could be used for “a treatment center, corporate retreat, music venue, golf resort or simply a family farm.”
Or, the company said, the land could be developed for 20 additional homes.
The commercial building, it says, “contains offices with fiber-optics, two squash courts and a workshop and is currently leased to an engineering firm for $7,200 per month.”
To view the property, go to https://www.kyselectproperties.com/proper ty/25-anderson-trail-whitesville-ky-42378/pid-11139390/
Two years ago, the property was listed for sale at $25 million.
