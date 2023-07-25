The Ohio County Sheriff's Office discovered a box containing various explosives in a farm field Monday morning and is investigating the origin of the explosives.
OCSO reports say deputies were called to "an isolated location in a field" to a report of a suspicious package. Reports say deputies found the package contained "several explosive devices."
The package seemed to have been in the filed for a long period of time, reports say.
Reports say the sheriff's office contacted the Owensboro Police Department's Hazardous Device Unit, which detonated the devices in the filed.
Reports say officials believe there is not threat to the public.
Sheriff's office detectives are investigating the source of the box.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
