After missing a year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio County Fair returns this week to Ohio County Park in Hartford.
The fair begins Thursday, with most of the events being held Thursday through Saturday. The exception is the Miss Ohio County Pageant, which will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
The pageants will all be held at Beaver Dam Amphitheater.
Terry Chinn, the fair’s manager, said the fair board is taking precautions due to the pandemic. The fair board is following Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
“We’ll have extra sanitations,” Chinn said. “If you are inside looking at the exhibits, we are still requiring you to wear a mask.”
A few changes have been made, such as moving some indoor activities outside. The pageants will be held on separate days, to reduce the size of the crowds, pageant coordinator Susan Chinn said.
Admission is $10, which includes free kids rides. Thursday’s activities include a petting zoo and the motorcycle rodeo at Ohio County Park, and the Little Miss and Little Mister pageants at Beaver Dam Amphitheater. The pageants and the motorcycle rodeo begin at 7 p.m.
The winners of the Little Miss and Mister pageants will compete at the state fair next August, Susan Chinn said.
Friday’s activities include senior citizens day beginning at 10 a.m. The evening events include the four-wheeler mud bog at 6:30 p.m. and the mule and pony pull at 7 p.m. at the park. The Miss Pre-Teen pageant will begin at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater
On Saturday, events include a corn hole tournament, mud bog, tractor pulls, the bologna eating contest at the park and the Miss Teen pageant will be at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater. Saturday’s planned golf scramble was canceled.
Susan Chinn said the preteen, teen and Miss Ohio County pageants are all open to participants from outside Ohio County. The winners of the Miss Preteen and Miss Teen contests will represent the county at the Kentucky Association of Fairs and Horse Shows pageants in October.
The winner of the Miss Ohio County pageant will represent the county at the Miss Kentucky County Fair Pageant in January.
“This is the first year we’ve ever opened pageants to outside Ohio County,” Susan Chinn said.
The hope is that participants from across the region will compete, Chinn said.
“This is a learning experience for all of us,” Susan Chinn said. People interested in participating in the pageants can find entry forms on the fair’s Facebook page, and turn in the forms the day of the pageant.
Since the fair was canceled last year, fair board members decided to go with events they knew were popular, Terry Chinn said. Since there wasn’t a fair last year, the organizers are hoping for a strong turnout.
“I think everyone has been stuck in a cabin for so long that they want to get out,” Terry Chinn said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
