The Ohio County Farm Bureau Board used an ag opportunity to support their community, local businesses and healthcare workers on Wednesday.
Board directors called in catering orders at five local Ohio County restaurants to deliver to Ohio County HealthCare staff.
Board director Darren Luttrell said the Bureau hoped to feed at least 300 staff members.
“It’s national agriculture week, so we wanted to give back,” he said.
Luttrell said the efforts were in support of healthcare workers who are putting in a lot of extra work, as well as some of the county’s local restaurants that have been affected by COVID-19 state restrictions on dine-in services.
All of the restaurants chipped in on the bureau’s efforts as well by donating some items for healthcare staff, Luttrell said.
“They’re getting hit hard and every one of them, without exception, donated something,” he said. “It was just our way of giving back a little bit and, plus, our health care workers are right on the front lines of this.”
Cece Robinson, director of community relations for Ohio County HealthCare said the efforts would be a spirit lift for hospital staff that has put in extra hours in preparation over the past couple of weeks.
“Ohio County is a community that comes together during a crisis,” she said. “Our staff has been putting in a tremendous amount of extra hours in preparation to care for COVID-19 patients as well as take care of our other patients … so this will be a wonderful morale booster to see that the community appreciates their efforts.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
