Darren Luttrell finds it hard to fathom that Ohio County schoolchildren were taking part in Youth Agricultural Days for the 25th time Thursday, Sept. 2, on his Olation farm.
“I never had a clue it would go this long,” Luttrell said. “I never dreamed in my life that we would hit 25 years. It’s interesting. I guess it kind of took on a life of its own.”
Luttrell Farms hit a milestone by keeping up tradition and inviting fourth-grade classes in the county to its two-day educational event, which is planned and implemented by his farm, Ohio County Cooperative Extension Service and Ohio County 4-H.
The event included 10 educational stations where students had a chance to learn and ask questions about agricultural topics, such as all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and tractor safety, farm equipment, solar erosion and where their food comes from.
“So many of these kids today think that their food comes from Walmart or IGA — places like that,” said Gary Druin, extension agent for 4-H Youth Development. “They don’t realize that farmers like Darren are what keeps food on the table.”
Luttrell, a third-generation farmer from Ohio County, grew up on the farm for 18 years and is simply showing the kids what he knows.
“Whenever I came home from school, when I was big enough to do anything, … I got dressed in my work clothes and went down and (fed) the hogs and (did) what I needed to do,” he said. “It was a part of my life.”
Druin had similar experiences, and he notes the importance of programs like Youth Ag Days, as many students may not have opportunities to learn about the importance of the trade.
“I grew up on a farm; that’s my background,” Druin said. “I raised cattle, lived on a farm. We recognize the values of farm life.
“So many kids are urban kids or town kids, where they don’t get to visit a farm. They don’t get to see what all happens on a farm.”
Luttrell said the program started in 1996 thanks to a couple of teachers that wanted to give their students some hands-on experience, coupled with the partnership with the extension agency and 4-H.
“We had four or five teachers that were really interested in agriculture, and they did some stuff with ‘Ag in the Classroom’ through the Kentucky Department of Agriculture,” Luttrell said. “They could kind of see the benefit of using agriculture as a teaching tool for science, math — a lot of (subjects).”
And that still stands true today.
Kendra Young, a teacher at Wayland Alexander Elementary School in Hartford, was attending her 19th Youth Ag Day. She continues to find the event to be beneficial.
“I’m always an advocate for science, because that’s where all the jobs of the future are,” Young said. “That is my passion.”
This year also strikes Luttrell on a personal note, as his oldest son and grandson were in attendance.
“It’s pretty cool,” Luttrell said.
More students arriving each year keep Luttrell and Druin motivated, and they have no plans of slowing down anytime soon.
“I love what I do so much,” Luttrell said. “I didn’t go to college. I graduated early so I could be here for that first planting season out of high school.
“I just love what I do. Just being able to share my love of agriculture and the love of what I do with the kids.”
“Just seeing the kids’ smiles and having a good time, and they’re laughing and asking questions — that’s what it’s about,” Druin said. “Teaching our youth. It’s about the kids.”
