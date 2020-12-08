The Ohio County Food Pantry, the Kentucky State Police and the local American Association of Retired Persons partnered Monday to hand out food baskets to veterans for Pearl Harbor day.
According to a press release from AARP Kentucky, the state has the highest rate of food insecurity among adults ages 50-59. It stated that one in 12 seniors do not know where their next meal will come from, citing increasing poverty rates among adults more than 65 years of age.
The food basket distribution, according to AARP, was a way to both fight hunger among seniors and honor veterans.
A food basket distribution was originally supposed to take place on Veterans Day but was postponed because of the death of Pat Gibson, one of the organizers.
“We had hopes to do it on Veterans Day, but several things happened. Pat Gibson was very involved with AARP and with veterans,” said Ohio County Food Pantry volunteer Patti Boone. “So part of it now is kind of like to honor him too.”
Boone said the food baskets consisted of nonperishable food items, snacks, candy and two packages of chicken. She said the pantry had 200 baskets ready to hand out to veterans.
“We just thought it was a great idea and just a small way of letting the county know that we appreciate our veterans and everything they’ve done for us,” she said.
The Kentucky State Police also helped with food distribution by delivering to veterans who were unable to pick up the baskets, said Corey King, a public affairs officer for KSP.
King said the partnership between KSP and AARP came from a long history of working together.
“It’s just a way for us to honor and thank them for all their sacrifices and service they did for us many years ago,” he said. “We work closely with AARP. We help them with some fraud watches and various outreaches with them, so we’ve been a really good partner together. … A lot of our troopers are veterans, and this is just a great opportunity for us to continue to show our support.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
