Ohio County’s VFW Post 5766 has completed the second phase of its Veterans Memorial, which is located near the entrance to the Ohio County Park on Kentucky 69.
Ray Morrison, a member of the organization, said about $60,000 was raised to complete the memorial.
He said it contains the names of 43 men who died in World War I, 85 from World War II, nine from Korea and 11 from Vietnam.
That includes Medal of Honor recipient Pfc. Wesley Phelps, a native of Ohio County, who threw himself on a hand grenade during World War II to save the lives of his comrades.
People purchased 565 engraved bricks for the memorial at $50 a brick.
Morrison said there are more than 1,400 veterans currently living in Ohio County.
But he said the memorial, which rests on a 60-foot by 60-foot concrete pad, isn’t complete yet.
The organization is working with Judge-Executive David Johnston and U.S. Rep. James Comer, a Thompkinsville Republican, to secure a military helicopter to be placed on a 20-foot pylon on one end of the memorial.
“We’re hoping to get one from the Vietnam era if there are any still around,” Morrison said.
He said, “We would prefer a Huey or a Cobra if we can get one.”
More than 7,000 Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopters, better known as Hueys, were reportedly used in Vietnam.
Only slightly more than 1,000 Cobra gunships saw duty in that war.
The memorial includes the flags of all five branches of the military — Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard — along with an American flag.
Morrison said the memorial is open 24 hours a day seven days a week and it’s lighted at night.
The 500-acre park is also a recreational vehicle campground.
And it has a replica of Fort Hartford, which resembles the fort that protected early settlers from 1782 to 1810. It was the first fortified structure in the lower Green River Valley.
