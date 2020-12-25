Ohio County Healthcare received COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday morning and began vaccinating healthcare employees Thursday, according to Cece Robinson, the director of community relations.
While OCH originally anticipated receiving the vaccinations next week, Robinson said they came early.
“The original date that we were informed of by the Kentucky Department of Public Health was Dec. 28. We did receive notice a few days ago that there was a chance they would arrive this week,” she said. “It’s an early Christmas present for Ohio County Healthcare.”
OCH received 250 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which Robinson said should cover the vaccinations of all direct patient contact employees.
The round will be split in half to accommodate the first round of vaccinations in addition to the booster round.
She said OCH does not have ultra-low freezers, which are required to store the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna product, however, can be stored at a normal freezer temperature and has a longer shelf-life once thawed.
Additionally, she said, Pfizer comes in packages of 975 doses, which are more likely to go to larger facilities.
“Those are going to those larger health care facilities with most likely 1,000 plus employees,” she said.
Moderna, Robinson said, “works well for our size of facility.”
Robinson said she believes vaccinations will be another tool to help keep the community safe.
“Ohio County Health Care is extremely excited to have the vaccination,” she said. “We feel that vaccination is going to continue to be one additional tool along with masking and social distancing to help protect our community against COVID-19.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.