Ohio County Healthcare announced this week that it would begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals ages 18 and older.
According to Cece Robinson, director of community relations, state guidance on vaccine distribution allows facilities to offer vaccinations to others outside of priority groups who want the vaccine as long as the facility has enough supply to meet current priority phases, which are tiers 1A, 1B and 1B.
Athena Minor, chief clinical and nursing officer who is also the administrative overseer of the COVID-19 vaccination process at OCH, said the facility has excess vaccine doses, so it is able to begin vaccinating populations outside of current priority groups.
“We’re using whatever overage we have from those people that are scheduled in those 1A, 1B and 1C categories, those are still our priority groups, and if we have appointments that we have that are not being used by those groups, we will schedule outside of those priority groups for people that are 18 years of age or older so that we can utilize the vaccine that we have allotted to us,” she said.
To date, according to Robinson, OCH has administered 2,653 Moderna vaccine doses. The facility has received 600 doses per week, 300 of which are to be used for initial doses and 300 for booster doses.
Minor said the healthcare system is administering from 120 to 160 doses per day.
Robinson said as a year has passed since shutdowns began, the facility has regularly made adjustments to fit the needs of the community according to current guidance.
“We’re a year into the treatment of COVID-19 and … we were able to work it into a fluid environment and adjust patient care and process to best take care of our community,” she said.
Minor said the vaccine process has also gone smoothly, despite regular changes in supply.
“We evaluate what our resources are, we evaluate what the needs are and we make adjustments accordingly, and we’ve done that very smoothly and have been able to meet the needs of our community, I think, fairly well,” she said. “Vaccines have helped our public health system and the health of our communities for centuries and we have really an opportunity here to get back to some semblance of normalcy with this vaccine.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.