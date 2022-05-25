Alex Embry said the Ohio County High School Class of 2022 may always be associated with the pandemic, but if anything, the past two years have shown him the power of perseverance and what a little kindness can do in students’ lives.

Embry, OCHS principal, said all 240 students who graduated from the school on Tuesday night at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater have shown their resiliency throughout the past few years. They have also learned some lessons on dealing with adversity and sticking together through hard times.

“Their grit is astounding,” he said. “This is my first year as principal at the high school, but what has stood out to me is the way these students care for one another.”

He said that within the graduating class are “some really good kids, and I think that shows.”

Ella Gaddis, the valedictorian, and Taylor Dayman, the salutatorian, gave speeches in which they encouraged their peers to look to the future, to be unafraid of change and to cherish the moments they experience along the way.

Gaddis, 18, of Beaver Dam, told her classmates they were made for something special, and that she is excited to see what life has in store for them.

She quoted poet Gwendolyn Brooks: “Live not through battles won, live not for the end of song. Life in the along,” and she instructed her fellow graduates to be excited for the milestones that await them.

Gaddis said she rushed through high school, awaiting each milestone she was expected to reach, and that graduation day came much faster for her than she ever expected.

“Even though it’s so easy to get caught up in life’s big moments, to spend your days waiting for the next milestone event to occur, I urge you to stop,” she said. “Slow down. Appreciate your life as it is in the moment, and don’t wish your time away.”

She told her peers to be excited for the next steps, and for the “scary, yet exhilarating” future that is just around the corner. She also told them to be sure to stay in the present.

“Appreciate the people around you,” she said. “Above all, don’t forget to live in the along.”

Dayman, 18, of Hartford, told the Class of 2022 that change is an inevitability of life. It can be the best time, and can be unwelcome and disruptive.

However, even when change is our worst enemy, he said, “we still look for it to make things better.”

“We look for hope, for prospect and the potential for change,” he said. “I think those who understand change are those who are most successful.”

He said the true marker of success is the ability to distinguish when change is up to you, and when change is like the seasons: natural and inevitable.

“It is important to remember that it is not the unexpected events in our lives that define us, but how we react to them that shows who we really are,” he said. “The changes in your life, including this one, will be a new stage in a story filled with beauty, despair and hope.

“Luckily, this is a moment when change is in your hands. You decide what happens next. It’s all up to you.”

