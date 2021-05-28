Ohio County High School graduates 243

Emily Sisk is proud of her fellow classmates — the Ohio County High School Class of 2021.
They had to overcome more loss as high school students than some experience during a lifetime, the salutatorian told her peers and the crowd gathered for the graduation ceremony on Thursday at Beaver Dam Amphitheater.
“We endured a global pandemic, dreadful NTI packets, endless political turmoil, and the disheartening loss of friends and family,” Sisk said. “However, and that’s the most important word, we persevered. We came out with more appreciation of those long, tiring days that we sat in school, and the hugs we share with our loved ones.”
Students, teachers, and families made the most of every moment and were determined to create lifelong memories, she said.
Now, the routine they all have been accustomed to the past 13 years is over, and it’s time for each of them to chase their dreams, she said.
“It’s time to enter the workforce, college, trade school, or whatever it takes to pursue your dreams,” she said, adding that if dreams change, that doesn’t mean you have failed.
Kinsey Embry, OCHS valedictorian, encouraged her classmates to not just focus on adventures ahead of them, but to remember to live in the moment, and focus on adventures taking place in front of their eyes.
“Don’t we all focus so much on the things we should be doing or could be doing that we forget the things that we are doing? Don’t we get so annoyed with the cards that we’ve been dealt that we are so quick to look at somebody else’s and say ‘I wish I had those?’ ” she asked the crowd. “I believe it is time that we take a look at the life we’ve been given and start asking a different question.”
It’s time, she said, to no longer wait for something better to come, but to embrace what has been given.
Robby Asberry, OCHS principal, said that while it has been a difficult year, students and staff have been flexible. They had to switch back and forth from virtual and remote learning to hybrid schedules until, eventually, were able to all return to the classroom for the final nine weeks of the year.
The Class of 2021 also had the last nine weeks of their junior year interrupted, as well.
The 243 graduates have been through a lot, he said.
“So today is a great day,” he said. “I just hope that through it all they look back on their high school career with good memories. I always want graduates to graduate with love and pride in their school and their community, and just go out and be successful, and I think that the class of 2021, through all they’ve been through, that endurance and perseverance will pay them big dividends in the long run.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.