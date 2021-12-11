Centertown, Hartford and Olaton suffered the brunt of the destruction in Ohio County on Friday night when a tornado roared through the area.
Charlie Shields, Ohio County Emergency Management director, said that the storm crossed over the Green River at about 11:30 p.m. Friday in Centertown and came up in a 45-degree angle, eventually crossing over U.S. 231 and hitting north of Hartford, outside of city limits, before hitting I-69 N and swept up to the Grayson County line.
Shields said Olaton was the “most heaviest hit” area.
“At this point, we still probably got 40 to 50 houses that have been destroyed,” Shields said. “We’ve had one person injured, (and) no fatalities.”
Shields said that 25% of the county is still without power.
“My only thing that I would ask the public to do is, if you don’t have to be out, please stay home,” Shields said. “Everybody who comes out (that) does not have to be out — it takes away from the emergency services and the electric companies trying to get their job done. It causes traffic; it’s so bad. Everybody’s wanting to get out to see the damages, and when they do that, it impales our emergency services to have to deal with the traffic control.”
In McLean County, the towns of Beech Grove, Island and Sacramento were put on alert to be affected by the storm, but the tornadoes did not cause any major damage, upon further inspection Saturday morning.
“McLean County dodged a major one last night,” McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said. “We were fortunate there that we didn’t have any major events or damages….”
Extensive damage narrowly missed the county, with the tornadoes hitting Moorman in Muhlenberg County, which is just south of Island on U.S. 431. However, the roof of the old Livermore Furniture & Hardware Co. building, at the corner of W. Third and Main streets, came off, but it didn't cause any damages to the surrounding area or neighborhood.
McLean County Sheriff Ken Frizzell, who resides in Sacramento, said that residents were experiencing power outages, and tree limbs on the roadway were the common occurrences in the city.
No injuries or fatalities were reported.
Dame and Frizzell arrived in Bremen, in Muhlenberg County, Saturday morning, where many homes were destroyed and families displaced.
“We’re trying to offer any resources we can,” Dame said. “I know if this was the other way around, they would helping us as much as they could.”
