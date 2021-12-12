Centertown, Hartford and Olaton suffered the brunt of the destruction in Ohio County on Friday night when a tornado roared through the area.
Charlie Shields, Ohio County Emergency Management director, said that the storm crossed over the Green River at about 11:30 p.m. Friday in Centertown and came up in a 45-degree angle, eventually crossing over U.S. 231 and hitting north of Hartford, outside of city limits, before hitting I-69 N and moving up to the Grayson County line.
Shields said Olaton was the “most heaviest hit” area.
“At this point, we still probably got 40 to 50 houses that have been destroyed,” Shields said. “We’ve had one person injured, (and) no fatalities.”
Shields said that 25% of the county is still without power.
Joel and Michael Sumner of Hartford lost their homes on Utley Drive. During the storm, Joel Sumner had about 12 people taking shelter in two of his bathrooms, when a nearby home “piledrived” into his residence at about 11:45 p.m. Friday.
“You can tell it was happening, you knew it was a tornado,” Joel Sumner said. “We watched it cross the river. When we realized that it was going to jump the river and head this way, we took shelter.”
Joel Sumner said that everybody survived “without a scratch,” along with Michael Sumner’s pet rabbit, but all of the vehicles and homes nearby were demolished. Joel Sumner’s home had some of the foundation intact, while Michael Sumner’s home was completely off the ground.
“It’s just hard to process,” Michael Sumner said. “...It’s overwhelming.”
About 75 volunteers made up of friends and community members came out at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday to help the Sumners clear out the debris.
“We’ve had other situations, and I’ve never seen a little community that pulls together more,” Michael Sumner said. “We’re really blessed.”
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for Kentucky State Police, said that one of the biggest issues during and after the storm that the county has faced is communication.
“For first responders, typically we use cell service as our first resource,” King said. “But we had to revert back to one of our radio technologies, and that has been working.”
King also noted that one of the concerns was when the weather event was going to occur.
“The biggest concern that we knew when this was coming was that (it was) going to be at night,” King said. “You can’t see it, and you really can’t do a very good search or recovery mission until you get daylight hours. In Ohio County, it’s a rural (place) that for first responders and low-lit areas, it’s hard to tell where structures were or where they should be. We utilize the best daylight hours we can to maximize our searches.”
While the storm has passed, Shields recommends the public be mindful that the hard work is just beginning.
“My only thing that I would ask the public to do is, if you don’t have to be out, please stay home,” Shields said. “Everybody who comes out (that) does not have to be out — it takes away from the emergency services and the electric companies trying to get their job done. It causes traffic; it’s so bad. Everybody’s wanting to get out to see the damages, and when they do that, it impales our emergency services to have to deal with the traffic control.”
In McLean County, the towns of Beech Grove, Island and Sacramento were put on alert as the storm approached, but the tornadoes did not cause any major damage.
“McLean County dodged a major one last night,” McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said. “We were fortunate there that we didn’t have any major events or damages.”
Extensive damage narrowly missed the county, with the tornadoes hitting Moorman in Muhlenberg County, which is just south of Island on U.S. 431. However, the roof of the old Livermore Furniture & Hardware Co. building, at the corner of W. Third and Main streets, came off, but it didn’t cause any damages to the surrounding area or neighborhood.
“Our community is blessed to have very little damage, as far as I know.” said Island Mayor Vicki Hughes. “We experienced power outages most of the night with most power restored in the early morning. Phone and internet service has been working on and off all day.”
Hughes said that many churches and families opened their facilities and homes to use as a shelter.
McLean County Sheriff Ken Frizzell, who resides in Sacramento, said that residents were experiencing power outages, and tree limbs on the roadway were the common occurrences in the city.
“We are thankful as a county that we didn’t sustain any true major damage and certainly we didn’t have any lives lost,” Frizzell said.
Dame and Frizzell arrived in Bremen, in Muhlenberg County, Saturday morning, where many homes were destroyed and families displaced.
“We’re trying to offer any resources we can,” Dame said. “I know if this was the other way around, they would helping us as much as they could.”
“We are sorrowful for our neighbors in Muhlenberg,” Frizzell said. “Obviously they have suffered some loss of lives. Lives that not only affect their community but ours as well.”
Frizzell said that many McLean County residents have family members and co-workers in Muhlenberg, one of them being District Judge Brian Crick, who was killed in the storm. He served both McLean and Muhlenberg counties.
“That’s going to be a loss that’s felt not only to the families of this community, but to the government of the community,” Frizzell said. “He was a great judge; very well-known (and) very well-liked.”
During this time, Frizzell said that he was seeing many efforts from surrounding communities helping out any way they could, such as having food delivered to first responders to the command post at the Bremen Volunteer Fire Department.
“It was enough to feed three armies,” Frizzell said. “It just kept coming in. We were able to stay fed, and we’re able to have the energy to keep going. Of course, we run a lot on adrenaline and getting the job done because that’s what we sign up to do.”
While under terrible circumstances, Frizzell was incredibly proud to be working alongside Muhlenberg County Sheriff Will Ward.
“His leadership today and last night was superb,” Frizzell said. “He was able to organize the chaos, work with multiple agencies, and we were there willing to work with him and lend a willing hand, and he took that willing hand and told us what he needed and left it to us to get our guys where they needed to be — that’s exactly what you need to do in that situation. A lot of trust goes into that.
“I just can’t say enough — he’s done a superb job with this.”
