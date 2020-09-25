The Ohio County Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Committee is hosting a suicide awareness walk this Saturday for National Suicide Prevention Month to provide support and resources to those seeking help, according to committee member Jason Bullock.
The walk will take place at the Ohio County Fairgrounds in Hartford on KY-69 Saturday. The event will start with group yoga at 9-9:30 a.m., the 5K walk at 10 a.m. and a corn hole tournament to follow at 11 a.m. in addition to a monster truck display.
Bullock said the event is solely meant to raise awareness and provide support for those dealing with depression.
“What we want is just for people to show up and support our cause and get information out,” he said. “I feel like everybody has a friend or family that they know that this has happened to and it means a lot to a lot of people. ...So our goal is just to help and get information out.”
The walk is free and open to everyone. Bullock said the committee hopes to make it an annual event as well as hosting other activities throughout the year.
The Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Committee was formed by Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston back in June to help provide suicide awareness and support for the community through September, which is National Suicide Prevention Month.
Johnston, however, said the committee has put in a lot of work.
“I’ve appointed a committee to get started on this and it became active and it became active quickly and it hit the ground running and things are going on,” he said.
Bullock said the committee plans on becoming a permanent fixture in the community and continuing with its work to provide resources for those in need.
“We originally didn’t know if we were going to go past September, but now it’s grown. We feel like we just want to keep this going,” he said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
