The American Rabbit Hound Association-National Kennel Club (ARHA-NKC) Little Pack World Hunt began Thursday in Ohio County.
It’s considered the largest beagle hunting competition in the world.
More than 500 beagles and their owners from at least 12 states gathered at Ohio County Park, just north of Hartford, in the hopes of leaving as the winner of at least one of the three classes — open, champion and grand champion.
Within the Little Pack Division, there are 170 clubs across the United States, with the majority in Kentucky and Ohio.
Josh Wright, an Ohio County resident and chairman of Little Pack, said the event is typically held in Boonville, Indiana.
“It’s the first time it’s been in Kentucky in probably 30 years,” he said.
Beagles — also known as rabbit hounds — compete in groups called casts consisting of three to five hounds running for one hour, with judges scoring them on their ability to find and pursue rabbits. The winner of each cast advances to the next round until an overall winner is determined.
Kyle Evans, 25, and T.J. Diamond, 40, drove five hours from Pikeville together.
They spent time as judges Thursday and brought their own beagles that will compete.
Both said they’ve been competing in beagle hunts for 15 years, and that being judges not only gives them a different perspective, but also provides a workout.
“It’s got to be done; you got to be a judge to help get the hunt over with,” Diamond said. “It’s not bad; I enjoy it. You just have to run for four hours.”
To keep score, the judges stay with the beagles as they run up and down small hills through mud, brush and other natural obstacles.
“Where we’re from, we’re in the mountains,” Diamond said. “This terrain is as good as it gets for us.”
More from this section
Along with the travel expense, the beagles have gone up in price in recent years.
Wright, who began competing in 1999, said a beagle with a good hunting pedigree used to cost between $1,000 to $1,500.
“Probably in the past 10 years, beagles that are successful — competition wise — have tripled in price,” he said. “…Now, dogs are $3,500 to $5,000 (each).”
Beagles are still trained and conditioned for the hunts. Owners usually don’t enter their beagles into competitions before the age of 2.
Wright, who won the world championship in 2015, said he prefers male beagles, but there are certain attributes owners look for in a potential rabbit hound.
“The No. 1 trait that people look for is the hunting ability — a dog that just won’t stand here by you,” Wright said. “When you turn him loose, you want him to go look for your rabbit.”
Jamey Damron of Pike County was among the entries. He’s been entering beagle competitions for 18 years.
In that time, he’s had four grand champions and five champions.
Damron said he was raised hunting with beagles and now his children are doing the same, describing it as a “family thing.”
“My daughter grew up (competing), and now my son, who’s 15, is doing it,” he said. “…It’s become much more than a hobby as much money as we have invested in it. Rabbit dogs are about a way of life for us.”
Wright said the world hunt will continue through Sunday. He’s anticipating it to be an economic boost for the county.
“We’ve filled up our hotels, and we’re having people eat at our restaurants,” he said. “And that’s a good thing for the county.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.