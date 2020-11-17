Ohio County moved into its second round of shutdowns on Monday after the county was designated a “Red Zone” because of the rise in COVID-19 cases there.
This means the municipal buildings in the county, including the courthouse and the Community Center, are locked to the public, and county officials are emphasizing everyone wearing masks and follow other safety protocols to help mitigate the spread of the virus.
Judge-Executive David Johnston said that just because buildings are locked does not mean the county won’t provide services.
“We are just trying to limit the number of people in our public facilities at a given time,” Johnston said. “We will still provide services — people just need to call ahead and make appointments.”
Within the Ohio County Courthouse are the clerk’s office, the PVA office and the sheriff’s office.
Bess Ralph, Ohio County clerk, announced that individuals who need to get into the courthouse can call the office they need. The PVA number is 270-298-4433; the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office number is 270-298-4444; and the clerk’s office number is 270-298-4422, 298-4423 and 298-4424.
The Ohio County Community Center has the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, as well as district, circuit and family courts. Starting Monday there will be no in-person court, according to Ohio County Circuit Court Clerk Shannon Kirtley.
Access to the clerk’s office will be limited to emergency filings only, and other filings and payments can be done through the mail or the dropbox outside of the Community Center, according to Kirtley, who also said the restrictions are in place “for your protection and safety, as well as those of us in the office.”
To reach the circuit clerk’s office call 270-298-3671.
Johnston said the coronavirus “is scary,” and everyone should do their part to help decrease the number of positive cases in the area.
“This virus is real. It really kills people, and you do not have to be sick before you get it for it to kill you,” he said.
The average daily positive COVID-19 cases in Ohio County is 47.6. A county is moved into Red Zone status if more than 25 individuals, per 100,000 population, test positive. Red Zone status is considered critical. The state urges municipalities to act in order to decrease that number, including allowing employees to work from home when possible, switching non-critical government offices to virtual operations, reducing in-person shopping, avoiding dining in restaurants and bars, and avoiding non-essential activities, according to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
