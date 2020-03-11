An Ohio County man was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and other charges Tuesday in connection with an incident where a woman was assaulted overnight.
Ohio County Sheriff’s Department reports say the incident began Monday night in the Narrows area when the victim heard an ATV outside her home. Reports say the woman went outside to investigate and was ambushed by Brian G. Damron, 56, of the 200 block of Country Cemetery Lane in Narrows.
Reports say Damron and the woman knew each other. The two struggled, and Damron grabbed a firearm the woman was carrying. The firearm discharged twice in the struggle, but neither Damron nor the woman were hit.
Reports say Damron dragged the woman into the woods and continued to assault her. He then dragged the woman back to his home, which was nearby, where he continued to assault her overnight.
The woman managed to escape after the Damron fell asleep, and she ran and called 911.
Reports say sheriff’s deputies located Damron at his residence and he was arrested without incident. The Owensboro Police Department also sent a K-9 unit to the scene, where it was able to locate several pieces of evidence, reports say.
Damron was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping of an adult, first-degree strangulation, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and violation of a protective order.
Damron was being held Tuesday in the Ohio County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.
