Beshear announced Monday that the state will begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine allocations to independent pharmacies around Kentucky, one of which is Rice’s Pharmacy in Beaver Dam.
Following the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency authorization of the new Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine last week, Gov. Andy Beshear said that Kentucky would receive about 36,500 doses of the new vaccine this week.
The vaccine, which Beshear deemed “highly effective,” will be distributed among local health departments throughout the state and more than 130 independent pharmacies.
“We know how exactly trusted they are in their communities. We’re excited about bringing these … independent pharmacies online and expanding options all over the commonwealth,” Beshear said.
David Figg, chief executive officer of Rice’s Pharmacy in Beaver Dam, said this moment has been highly anticipated by the Ohio County community, as well as many other communities in which independent pharmacies serve.
“(The) independent pharmacy has been there throughout this pandemic, we’ve been preparing for months, and are eager to play a part in putting this pandemic to an end,” he said. “This vaccine in our pharmacies is another way to ensure access to all corners of the state, even those that may struggle with transportation.”
Figg said although it is uncertain how many doses the pharmacy will get at this point, it is likely allocations will be received at some point this week.
He said Rice’s Pharmacy has the ability to administer about 1,000 doses per week, but the pharmacy will probably receive fewer doses than that.
“It’s just a great opportunity. It’s something we’ve been gearing up for for a long time and we’re eager and ready to do it,” he said.
Figg said the pharmacy plans to open up vaccinations to individuals through tier 1C once it receives its allocations. The pharmacy currently has a waiting list for individuals to receive a vaccination.
Beshear said he is confident in the role independent pharmacies will play in helping to administer the COVID-19 vaccine throughout Kentucky, especially in areas that might have limited access to it.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
