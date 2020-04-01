Ohio County Fiscal Court recently voted to increase occupational tax during a regular meeting that was streamed live on Facebook rather than being open to the public in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The occupational tax for Ohio County was increased from 1% to 1.25%, meaning Ohio County employees will be taxed $1.25 for every $100 of gross income. For example, someone with an annual salary of $35,000 would pay $87.50 more a year in occupational taxes under the new rate. The change will go into effect on July 1, 2020.
The increase, according to Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston, would specifically fund 911 as well as fire and emergency services. He said occupational tax rates have not changed for more than 20 years.
The only alternative, Johnston said, was to cut the services.
“Absolutely no one in here wants to put any inconvenience on folks,” Johnston said. “We must provide the 911 and ... fire services and emergency services.”
The county had previously considered placing a fee on individual water meters but Johnston said the court ultimately decided it would not be feasible due to potential charges water companies might place on meter fees as payment for collecting revenue for the county.
The raise is in addition to emergency funds already collected from landlines, which brings in $2.85 per landline. Johnston said the county has lost a lot of money for emergency services due to decreased use of landlines.
Magistrate Sam Small, along with many comments on the Facebook video, expressed concerns over the court voting for the tax rate change in a live-streamed meeting that was not open for in-person attendance.
“I’m not going to vote for it … I think this is not the proper time to do it,” Small said.
Johnston said, however, the county’s budget is due by June 1, 2020 and must be approved by the court next month.
“I’m not for taxes and it’s really going to affect my family … but I think this is the fairest way and we’ve got to have 911 and our fire departments … I will support it,” said Magistrate Larry Morphew.
The current budget for emergency services, according to Johnston, is more than $500,000. The new occupational tax rates will bring in around $550,000, he said.
