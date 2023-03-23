The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Wednesday that Ohio County Fiscal Court will receive $2,000 in County Road Aid emergency funds for drainage structure repairs on Terra Lane.
“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Ohio County to repair and maintain the drainage structure connections in the community,” Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said.
