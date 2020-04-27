Ohio County was accepted recently to be part of the “Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Community,” which will hopefully pose as a tourism incentive for the county, according to Ohio County Tourism Commission Executive Director Jody Flener.
The Lewis and Clark program seeks to celebrate a community’s historical connections with the 1803 Lewis and Clark expedition throughout the country. The trail program currently stretches 4,900 miles across 16 states along the historical expedition route.
Each community associated with the trail program must demonstrate its connection to the expedition and be able to showcase some historical aspects of its culture and heritage, Flener said.
While the county does not lie directly on the historical trail, Flener said, Lewis and Clark did pass through the county on their expedition, making Ohio County a part of the trail community. She said the main purpose of the trail program is to recognize the growth and heritage of communities since the 1803 expedition.
“Basically, I think the whole plot of the thing is to go along the trail and say, ‘When they came through, nothing was here, but look what’s happened.’ I think that’s their main motive,” she said.
The hope is that the county’s participation in the trail program will increase tourism and economic growth, as well as promote the county’s heritage and culture, especially its ties to bluegrass music, she said.
“Ohio County is the home of bluegrass. Bill Monroe was born here and he was buried here and his home is here,” Flener said. “We’ll highlight our bluegrass story in heritage because that will be the main draw that people will come here, but we will also talk about the main attractions and museums we have here.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.