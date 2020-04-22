No one at the Ohio County Food Pantry expected a $300 donation to grow so much or so fast.
After the pantry’s shelves got pretty bare a couple of weeks ago, the Ohio County chapter of the AARP donated $300.
The gift came with a challenge to raise more.
Patti Boone, a volunteer at the food pantry, said she and others thought it would be amazing if they could use that seed money to raise $5,000.
“But I don’t think anyone thought that was realistic,” Boone said.
As of Tuesday morning, donors had given nearly $8,000 — in just one week. And Boone believes more donations are on the way.
She credits Jerry Wright, sales manager at WXMZ radio station in Hartford. Every weekday, he hosts an Ohio County program between noon and 1 p.m. titled Lunch at the Z.
Last week, Wright featured the AARP gift.
“He challenged people to donate, and the money started pouring in,” Boone said.
Right now, the need is great, she said.
During the last month, the food pantry received more than 50 new applications for assistance. In a regular month, that number would be five, maybe 10.
The state’s shutdown due to the coronavirus has cost many residents their jobs, and kids are out of school. Parents often depend on schools to provide breakfast and lunch during the academic year, so having children home puts a strain on grocery budgets, Boone said.
Also, the Ohio County Meals on Wheels program contacted the pantry and asked for food items to help stretch senior citizens’ home-delivered meals a little further.
For the food pantry, $8,000 is a big deal, Boone said. It will buy two semi-trucks full of food from Feeding America, a national supply network for food banks.
Those two trucks will provide enough groceries for two months. The pantry assists about 500 families a month and fills 300 kids’ backpacks weekly.
Wright said he was happy to help with the project. Lunch at the Z started in August 2009.
“We’ve raised thousands of dollars for organizations,” he said.
The lunch show celebrates local birthdays, announces obits and brings the community together. It is WXMZ’s most popular program.
To donate to the food bank, send a check to the Ohio County Food Pantry, 2370 Kentucky 1414, Hartford, KY 42347.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.