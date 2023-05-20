The 288 graduating Ohio County High School seniors filled the library Friday as they waited to walk the line to receive their diplomas.
Hugs, selfies and tears abound as they gathered together for the last time as a class.
Among them were seniors Josi Greathouse, who will be attending Kentucky Wesleyan College in the fall, and Abigail Mays, who is looking to become a tattoo artist.
They two said they have been best friends since middle school.
“…It feels like a dream and it’s not really happening,” said Greathouse about being moments away from graduating. “But I feel like, when we start to flip our tassels over, it’s going to hit me. I’m going to cry; I’m going to be happy; I’m going to be sad. It’s going to be a lot of emotions.”
Ohio County’s class of 2023 were freshmen during the height of COVID-19.
Alex Embry, OCHS principal, praised the seniors for overcoming the pandemic and all they accomplished during their four years.
“They’ve been a resilient group; they’ve been a hardworking group,” Embry said. “When you factor in students who had the opportunity to go home and learn virtually; learn from their parents; learn from computer programs, the majority of our kids have stayed here. Honestly, we’re going to miss this group of kids; they took the underclassmen under their wings and guided them through the expectations we have here.”
Inside the library, seniors Dustin Maiden, Cee Jay Richards, Jerry D. Moore III and Anna Fancher spent time reliving their high school journey together.
“This will be the last time I’m in this library,” said Maiden, who spent all four years as a member of the high school’s ROTC program.
Maiden said he’s already enlisted into the Army and leaves Aug. 1 for basic training.
“I’ve put that into much perspective,” he said. “It’s going to be extremely different. I’m going to be nervous, but for the most part I have it in the bag. I don’t really have much fears about it.”
Math and finance teacher Andrew Jones took time to pose for senior selfies.
Jones, who’s taught at the school for seven years, said he’s known several of the seniors since they were freshmen, while others he met this year.
“The class I teach is geared toward personal finance and real world applications,” Jones said. “We talk about managing money, mortgages and rent. So I hope they take the things that they’ve learned and use them.”
