Ohio County High School seniors Dustin Maiden, far left, Cee Jay Richards, middle, Jerry D. Moore III, far right, and Anna Fancher, foreground, share a laugh together inside the library Friday while waiting to get in line for their graduation ceremony.

 By Don Wilkins/Messenger-Inquirer

The 288 graduating Ohio County High School seniors filled the library Friday as they waited to walk the line to receive their diplomas.

Hugs, selfies and tears abound as they gathered together for the last time as a class.

