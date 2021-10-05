Ohio County Schools is moving forward with its three construction projects, one of which is slated to be completed soon.
The three projects — totaling $11 million — are an addition at Wayland Elementary School that includes two preschool classrooms and two kindergarten rooms; an auxiliary gymnasium behind the middle and high school that will include classrooms for the school’s ROTC program; and a renovation to the district’s Area Technology Center, which is also behind the middle and high school campuses.
The Wayland preschool project is undergoing state inspection and, pending that, should be ready for students, faculty and staff to move in very soon, said OCS Superintendent Seth Southard.
When Wayland was built in 1996, the district opted to keep Wayland Preschool at 110 Frederica St. in Hartford. The former Wayland school became the Render Education Center, which is where the district’s alternative learning program operates.
Southard said having the Wayland preschool classes be part of the elementary school will provide a “more fluid transition” for preschool students and staff members.
At their current location, Wayland preschoolers walk outside from their building to inside the Render Center to have meals. Having the preschool in-house at the elementary will be better for students, Southard said.
The Wayland addition is about $1.5 million.
The auxiliary gymnasium will include seating for 500 individuals, as well as provide a permanent facility for the Ohio County wrestling program. It also is bigger than Ohio County Middle School’s gym, which will allow for middle school teams to use it, if needed.
That project was scheduled to be complete by October, but Southard said it was delayed due to materials shortages.
“The new projected completion date for the aux gym is January or February,” Southard said.
The infrastructure at the Area Technology Center is mostly complete, Southard said, and that includes new electrical, lighting, plumbing, HVAC and restrooms.
Some of the program rooms, including those for welding and automotive classes, received new exhaust systems.
“We are working on revamping those programs and making sure they have better materials and better experiences,” Southard said.
The facility also received newly-built administrative offices.
This upgrade was “much needed,” Southard said, but it also will hopefully prepare the building to receive the district’s alternative learning program.
Having the alternative learning program at the ATC will hopefully provide more opportunities for those students, Southard said.
Southard said a decision hasn’t yet been made about what the district will do with the current Render Center, but the Boys & Girls Club has expressed interest in the facilities. He isn’t sure if it will be sold, leased or used in a partnership with the school district.
The ATC renovations will cost the district about $5.5 million. They’re scheduled to be complete by January 2022.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.