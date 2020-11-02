The Ohio County Schools district is currently working toward three construction projects totaling $11 million, the last of which is slated to be complete by January 2022.
One of the construction projects is an addition at Wayland Elementary School, which Seth Southard, Ohio County superintendent, said will include four classrooms, two of which are specifically dedicated to preschool.
When Wayland was built in 1996, the district opted to keep the Wayland Preschool at its former location, at 110 Frederica St. in Hartford. The former Wayland school became the Render Education Center, which is where the district’s alternative learning program operates.
Southard said having the Wayland preschool a part of the elementary will provide a “more fluid transition” for preschool students and staff members.
At their current location, Wayland preschoolers have to walk outside from their building inside the Render Center in order to have meals. Having the preschool in-house at the elementary will be better for students, Southard said.
The other two classrooms in the addition are to be designated for kindergarten.
“Wayland is our largest elementary as far as population,” Southard said. “We really do not have any more room for (kindergarten) to increase. This addition will help create more space.”
The cost of the Wayland addition is about $1.5 million, and the project is scheduled to be complete by August of next year.
Ohio County Schools is also in the beginning phases of constructing an auxiliary gymnasium behind the middle and high school. The gym will also include classrooms for the school’s ROTC program. The gym will be able to seat 500 individuals, which Southard said will be helpful for offering more programming options for students.
It also will be bigger than the current middle school gym, which will provide middle school students with more opportunities.
The cost of the auxiliary gym will be about $4 million and is scheduled to be complete in October 2021.
Another construction project the district has in the hopper is a significant renovation to its area technology center, which is behind the middle and high school campuses. The ATC building is owned by the district and hasn’t been renovated in some time, Southard said.
Along with a complete overhaul of the HVAC, a new roof, and other cosmetic upgrades to the front of the building, new classrooms will be constructed to make room for the Render Center.
“One of the things that has always been a concern of mine is when kids go to the alternative learning program, they aren’t able to participate in our trade programming,” Southard said. “By moving the Render Center we give those students access to the ATC and vocational classes. That way, if someone is performing well at the alternative school, they can go to their trade skill classes.”
Southard said a decision hasn’t yet been made about what the district will do with the current Render Center, but the Boys & Girls Club has expressed interest in the facilities. He isn’t sure if it will be sold, or leased, or used in a partnership with the school district.
The ATC renovations will cost the district about $5.5 million and are scheduled to be complete by January 2022.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
